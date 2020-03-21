Samuel Bello and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Alex Ekwueme Federal University (AE-FUNAI) Ndufu-Alike, said it has invented an anti-suicide device that monitors the behavioral pattern of humans anywhere it is installed.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba, who stated this recently in Abuja at the ongoing National Science, Technology and Innovation Expo, 2020, said a cure for side effects of anticancer drugs to prevent cisplatin which affects testis has also been discovered.

Represented by a Professor of Medical Biochemistry and Director, Academic Planning, Chukwunonso Ejike, he said that the university has also manufactured a dual purpose cooking pot to facilitate cooking while saving energy.

“We are here to display products that are useful in suicidal ideation, anticancer drugs in ameliorating the effects. We also have a dual purpose pot to cook more than one meal at the same time.

“The university is in the business of interpreting the mindset of government to advance the frontier of knowledge by engaging in research and development.

Ejike said with the proliferation of inventions taking place in Nigeria, dependence on imported products would soon be a thing of the past.

Author of the anti-suicide device, Ezea Ikenna, said the thesis uses google’s facial expression comparison dataset and Reddit suicide watch dataset to detect student’s moods and predict the sentiment in a student’s social media conversation.

“If you have a classroom for instance and you mount it there. In a university setting, for instance, it’s possible to monitor the behavioral pattern of students. Those who come to class and are able to focus on what the lecturer is saying. The way they relate with fellow students in the classroom.

“Even in their hostels, it’s possible to monitor their behavioral pattern outside the classroom. Suicide is a general problem and it’s on the increase lately. If we can predict those who have the likelihood, timely intervention can save such.