From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Delta State is set to stage a music, comedy and fashion show by the entertainment industry in the state to climax government and private investments in these sectors tagged EXPO 2022.

It is an exhibition of talents both in Comedy, Music and Fashion industry scheduled for mid April in Asaba, the State capital.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Promotions and Organising partners of the Delta Music Comedy and Fashion EXPO, Mr Ediri Obada, it said the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has made several landmark investments in the development of these sectors and it was the main reason for the exhibition.

“In the light of the abundance of human capital deposit in the State, and the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART agenda that promises prosperity for all deltans, the Entertainment and Fashion industry in the state is set to stage a world class show piece to climax government’s and private investments in these sectors. An exhibition of talents both in Comedy, Music and Fashion.

“The administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has made several landmark investments in the development of these sectors and this is the main reason for the exhibition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This maiden edition is tagged AKWA OCHA Edition, in celebration of the traditional attire of the people of Delta North, the Igbo speaking part of the State, considering the deliberate effort and success of this administration in making it a worldclass fashion fabric”. The statement said.

Mr. Obada noted that the event will also celebrate the achievements of government’s investment in the movie and music industry, while showcasing these talents in a world class event which will attract national and international audiences.

He pointed out that Delta State has always been in the forefront of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, producing international exports in every genre of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“The event will have in attendance His Excellency Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa as the Special guest of Honor alongside other top government functionaries, Heads of Brands and industries and its open for partnership of mutual benefits in achieving the events objectives.

“Top Nigerian celebrities of Delta origin expected to perform on Stage includes I go Dye, Harrysong, Destalker, Frank D Don, Comic Czar, Baba D, and a host of Nollywood celebrities including Dave Ogbeni, Rex, Anita Odiakose and many more… the energetic Derenle Edun will host the red carpet”. The statement added.