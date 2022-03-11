By Henry Uche

In line with calls for Nigeria to diversify its economy the Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Adesoji Adesugba, has reiterated that poor packaging and positioning has been a challenge inhibiting Nigerians from competing favourably in the international export market. He made this known at a Breakfast session on ‘Nigerian Non-Oil Exports – Situation Report & Way Forward’ put together by Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

The NEPZA boss who was represented by the Director of Investment services, Mr. Augustine Onyekwere, noted that since 1992, revenue from non -oil export contributed less than 10per cent of total export earnings, unfortunately. However, the NEPZA Free Trade Zones/Special Economic Zones (SEZ) provides the panacea to reinvigorate and resuscitate the sectors in the face of dwindling and unstable oil revenue.

“The Special Economic Zones (SEZ) was designed to create backward linkages, export promotion, skills acquisition/ technology transfer, attract Foreign Direct investment (FDI), diversification of revenue base and to create employment among others.”

According to him, export remains the vehicle for economic growth, development, employment, foreign exchange earnings among other benefits,

“Since 1992, non -oil contribution to total export earning has been less than 10 per cent and Nigeria’s performance in export diversification has been very poor. We need to design a national programme based on non- oil export development.”