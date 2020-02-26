Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Isaac Akinmoyede has urged the executive members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to bridge the socio-psychological gap between the police and the public.

Akinmoyede made the statement during inauguration of newly elected PCRC executive headed by Hon. Usman Yakubu Idi, commissioner of Environment, Plateau State. According to the police commissioner, the Nigeria police Force has been central to managing and responding to internal security in the country.

Without an effective police Force, the society and economy will find it difficult to function effectively and maximally. The current challenges to policing Nigeria include rapid urbanization, population growth, rising inequality, unemployment. These give rise to a huge range of criminal activities namely armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, sexual assault, domestic violence and corruption in politics to mention a few, hence the need to partner with the community to assist the police in stemming the tide of crime and criminality in the society.”

Akinmoyede described the event as significant step in the effort of the command towards redefining the policing strategy in the Command.

“The significance of the event lies in its potential to galvanize community support and secure citizen consent for the Nigerian police in advancement of their crime prevention and detection mandate. In this light, it is a pointer to the urgent need to foster collaboration between the police and the public to reduce the risk of crime in the state.