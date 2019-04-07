Gyang Bere, Jos

The Project Manager of Search for Common Ground Nigeria, Olutoyin Falade, has challenged communities in Plateau and Benue states to stop harbouring foreigners who unleash terror on innocent citizens and exposed cattle rustlers in their communities.

She noted that unhealthy behaviour has prolonged the protracted farmers-herders’ crisis in the respective states.

Falade stated this in at the weekend during a three-day workshop for journalists titled: “Transforming the Farmers-Herders’ conflicts and promoting freedom of religion and beliefs in Nigeria’s Middle Belt,” held in Jos, Plateau State.

She said: “The conflicts is highly politicised and the media coverage of the incidents often sensationalise; the violence contributes to spreading divisive narratives which informs the idea of conflicts and sensitive reporting training.

“The violence t makes some community members to harbour foreigners and criminals in their homes which encouraged migration of Niger citizens who are building on lands not allocated to them.”

She noted that Search for Common Ground has worked closely with communities involved in the affected states with a view to righting the wrong eliminating suspicious behaviours among the warring groups.

Falade said the group has used a multifaceted people-people approach to address the issue of mistrust and isolation between farmers and herders in Northern Nigeria.

She noted that the constant engagement of key actors in the resolution of the conflicts contributed immensely to the non-violence during the 2029 general election.

The Commander of the Special Task Force in Plateau State , Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, and the state Commissioner of Police , Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, promised to end the farmers-herders’ crisis that had troubled the states for so long.

According to them, the two commands were working very hard in partnership with other sister security agencies and other stakeholders to restore permanent peace in the states.