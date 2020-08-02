Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has charged the people of Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state to fish out criminal elements from among them to serve as deterrent to others.

He made the charge on Sunday to the key stakeholders when he paid a fact finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala Usman the traditional ruler of Udege Chiefdom of Nasarawa State.

The visit followed the killing of Mr. Amos Ewa Obere, the monarch of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area by Unknown gunmen a day after today in his palace.

“We believe there are criminal elements amongst the people of this area and we must fish them out”.

Governor Sule who restated that security of lives of the citizens is a priority of his administration insisted that criminals must not be allowed to truncate the peace and economic activities in the communities.

He expressed worry at the resurgence of insecurity in the area that was peaceful months ago.

The Governor admonished youths in the area to engage themselves in a meaningful venture as he advised them to shun crime.

On his part, the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala Usman who commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for beefing up security in the area as well as the on going construction of Mararaba Udege – Udege Mbeki road.

He however wants the speedy appointment of more district heads in the area for ease of administration and improved security.

Governor Sule accompanied by the former Governor and Senator representing the area, Nasarawa Western Senatorial District, Abdullahi Adamu and top government officials who later paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late traditional ruler of Odu.