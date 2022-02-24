From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to expose and declare all known leaders of terrorist wanted.

The call was made in a six-point resolution reached by the chamber, following a motion on the urgent need to stem the spate of kidnappings and insecurity across parts of the country.

The motion entitled: “Urgent need to surmount all kinds of kidnappings, banditry and related security challenges in Wasagu-Danko, Sakaba and Yauri Local Government Areas of Kebbi State,” was sponsored by Bala Ibn Na’allah and co-sponsored by 12 other senators.

Na’allah, in his presentation, noted with concern the current rise in security challenges in Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas (LGAS) of Kebbi State and indeed across the federation.

“The bandits are moving in hundreds from village to village, house to house in search of cattle to rustle and people to abduct. In some cases, the houses and foodstuffs of residents are entirely burnt down, rendering them homeless and without food to survive. Besides, many of their victims have been maimed, while women, both old and young, are raped and dehumanised,” he said.

The lawmaker, stated that the bandits now conduct their criminal operations in broad daylight, fully armed on motorcycles, shooting and killing whoever was unfortunate to come their way.

Contributing to the debate, Sani Musa, described the security situation in the North-West part of the country as “alarming”.

Musa expressed worry that Niger State has become a haven for terrorists going about with explosive devices.

“Are we not human beings, is there no government? Foreigners are coming into this country. Immigration should wake up, there are a lot of foreigners in Niger State. Niger State has become a haven for Bomo Haram.

“There is no action taken, no security forces, nobody is doing anything about it. These people have started using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). If we can’t do it, why not call foreign countries to come and help us.”

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks urged the lawmakers not to be discouraged.

Accordingly, the Senate, in its resolution, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy massively law enforcement agencies to conduct a rigorous operation that would bring to an end banditry and cattle rustling in the affected LGAs.

It also urged the Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, establish Commands in the affected areas.