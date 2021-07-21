From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed surprise that only 2.5 percent of arable lands in the country is being cultivated.

He said this, yesterday, in Daura, Katsina State, where he urged more Nigerians to embrace farming.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, told newsmen at his residence, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers that the Presidential Economic Advisory Council had notified him that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming, directing security outfits to work more with communities to create a more friendly environment for farmers.

The president mandated security outfits to be more relentless in maintaining peace in the country, and ensure a more harmonious relationship with communities so that they can glean intelligence.

He said the security situation had improved considerably over time in the North East and South South, and efforts were being made in North Central and North West, assuring that more will be done to fish out those that had been troubling the peace of the nation and citizens.

Earlier at the prayer ground, Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, called on citizens to be more supportive of the president so that he can actualise his vision of improving security and boosting the economy.

“Since the president came into power, we have seen some positive changes in the country.

“May God continue to strengthen the president with good health and courage to bring peace to the country. God will not allow Nigeria to see shame. “God has been keeping the country and he will keep the country,’’ he said.

