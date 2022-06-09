Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State described the victory as a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose.

“The victory is a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation. As an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Tinubu, the APC flagbearer has the capacity to win the general election in 2023 with resounding victory,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that when eventually elected President of Nigeria, Tinubu would bring to bear his wealth of experience to build on the successes of the Buhari-led administration in all facets of human endeavour.

He said Tinubu has proven ability and capability to lead the nation, having governed Lagos State with a magic wand.

Yahaya applauded President Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that led to the enthronement of a transparent internal democratic process which resulted in the successful conduct of the primary.

