From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The former Deputy National Chairman South-south of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hillard Eta, has reacted angrily to his expulsion from the party, warning that only the court of law can determine the action of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC had during the meeting approved the expulsion of former Eta for failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the Caretaker Committee.

However, reacting to the decision of the party’s highest decision-making body to expel him after the emergency virtual meeting at the State House in Abuja, the former acting National Chairman of the party simply told Daily Sun on the telephone that court will decide their action.

Asked his reaction to the expulsion, the former South-South party chieftain said: ‘My expulsion is a matter for the court to decide.’