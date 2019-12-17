Omodele Adigun

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has urged the Bankers’ Committee and other stakeholders to extend financial services to rural folks in order to improve their wellbeing.

This, according to him, is important because a situation where the population growth is above the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate calls for concerted effort in driving growth.

Emefiele made the call at the weekendthe 11th Annual Bankers Committee Retreat with theme: “Delivering Inclusive Growth: Leveraging Digital Finance” in Ogere, Ogun State.

The two-day event brought together, Chief Executive Officers of commercial banks and top executives of the CBN.

Specifically, he said the manner in which rural population is growing seems as if those in these communities see it as a ‘responsibility to multiply’ and these people have to be cared for by encouraging them to engage in activities that will lead to economic prosperity and reduce rural urban migration.

According to him, those in leadership position should take up this challenge because a relationship has been established between insecurity and high level of unemployment.

Emefiele further called on financial institutions to do more in providing services to verifiable entities through digital channels.

“Even when they possess mobile devices, individuals in rural communities may be unable to provide unique identification numbers that are required to open accounts and e-wallets.

“In addition, the cost of enrolling individuals in rural communities has often undermined access to financial services for rural dwellers.

“As noted earlier, building bank branches in rural communities often comes at a high cost relative to the income generated from such branches. As a result, cash payment still remains the dominant channel.”

The CBN, he said, has therefore introduced several initiatives aimed at bringing low income earners and the unbanked into the formal financial system.

“For example, the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) project was introduced in 2018.

“It is a joint initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee expected to result in a rollout of 500,000 agent touch points by 2020.

“The services to be delivered at such touch points, include Cash-in, Cash-out, Funds Transfer, Bill Payments, Airtime purchase, Government disbursements as well as remote enrollment of BVN to an estimated 60 million Nigerians that are currently under-banked or unbanked,” Emefiele explained. Consequently, licensed Mobile Money Operators and Super Agents are expected to deploy financial services agents’ outlets in under-served urban, semi-urban and rural areas in Nigeria, with higher priority in the Northern geo-political zones where financial exclusion rates are higher.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun, said he believes is the duty of the banking industry, to support other sectors towards economic growth.

According to him, to drive inclusive growth, “we must find a system that allows more of our people to benefit from financial services such as the opening of accounts, providing loans with less stringent efforts and providing financial advice for more of our people, especially participants in MSMEs.

“This is a viable way to boost employment generation, improve food security and accelerate poverty alleviation.”