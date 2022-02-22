National leader of APC and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State to extend a hand of fellowship to those who vied for the ticket along with him.

“He must endeavour to bring them within the party’s fold so that together we can go into the July16 governorship election as a united family,” he said in a congratulatory message to the governor who won the party gubernatorial ticket last saturday.

“This electoral victory is not only for him,it is also for APC and APC members in Osun. They must all come together so that come July 16 the progressive ideals of APC can continue to hold supreme in the state and Governor Oyetola can continue to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to our people,” he said.

Tinubu said party faithful had voted massively to give Governor Oyetola a clear mandate to contest for a second term in office and that their decision was expressed in very unambiguous and unmistaken terms.

“For this overwhelming victory in the APC primary election, I wholeheartedly congratulate and rejoice withGovernor Oyetola.

“This resounding victory across the 332 wards in the state is an affirmation of the widely-acknowledged sterling performance of the governor in his first term. It is also an expression of the confidence our teeming party members in Osun have in his ability and capacity to propel the state to an even greater height in the second term.”