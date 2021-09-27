The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extended the deadline for submission of already completed nomination forms for state congresses from the earlier announced date of Sepember 23 to October 1.

The party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja listed the affected states as Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos and Oyo.

Ologbondiyan said the decision of the NWC was pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

He advised all critical stakeholders and members in states where state congresses forms had not been concluded to be guided accordingly.

