The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended, by two days, the sale of nomination forms for national officers for the Oct. 30 and 31 National Convention.

The closing date, earlier fixed for October 15, is now Sunday, October 17.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, who is also the Secretary, National Convention Publicity Sub-Committee.

The party added that consequently, the last date for the submission of duly completed forms has also been extended from Saturday, October 16, to Tuesday, October 19.

“Accordingly, the date for the Screening of aspirants for various national offices has also been adjusted to Wednesday, October 20, while screening appeals, to consider appeals arising from the screening exercise, is now scheduled for Saturday, October 23.

It noted that the date for the National convention still remains Saturday Oct. 30 to Sunday Oct. 31.

It advised all aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party to be guided accordingly by the statement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .