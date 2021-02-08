The recent extension of the deadline for linking Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) with National Identification Number (NIN) by eight weeks is a welcome development. With the new extension, telephone subscribers in the country have from February 9 to April 6, 2021 to complete the linkage exercise or risk their lines being disconnected from the networks.

The extension, which was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, at the recent ministerial task force meeting on SIM/NIN registration in Abuja, would give Nigerians and legal residents more time to carry out the integration exercise. The minister also stated that in a bid to quicken the exercise, 1, 060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) across the country. He pointed out that mobile network operators have opened more centres in many parts of the country for the exercise.

We hope that these centres will work as anticipated and ensure that more Nigerians and residents have access to complete the SIM/NIN integration without encumbrances. It is commendable that a total of 56.18 million NINs have so far been received by mobile network operators as at February 1, up from the initial 47.8 million NINs received as at January 18. It is hoped that with the new deadline and liberalisation of the exercise, more Nigerians and residents will have their SIM cards linked to their National Identity Numbers. Nigerians share the optimism that the process will be more seamless now that major telecommunications providers have been encouraged to take part in the exercise.

We urge those who have not done the integration exercise to make use of the extension period to do so. They should not wait until the end of the deadline before rushing to do so in the usual Nigerian manner. The NIN linkage exercise is a civil obligation that Nigerians must adhere to. The Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of National Identity Number for transactions, including application and issuance of passport, opening of personal bank accounts, purchase of insurance policies, voter registration, obtaining credit, among others. It is necessary for national security and will go a long way in minimising voter fraud in our elections. The successful implementation of the programme will also reduce the high rate of cyber-crime and other forms of criminal activities in the country.

Earlier directives on the linkage exercise did not receive favourable responses from Nigerians. Reasons adduced for the lethargy included the long hours spent in the exercise, poor attitude of the NIMC workers and alleged extortions. Those in the rural areas complained of difficulty in locating the registration centres. Officials of the NIMC also blamed inadequate facilities and low morale among the staff for the slow pace of the exercise.

To ensure the seamless participation of many Nigerians and residents in the exercise, there must be at least a registration centre in each of the 774 local government areas for them to do so. Available information shows that many local government areas, especially those in rural hinterland, do not have SIM/NIN registration centres. Besides, we urge the government to sanction any official of the NIMC involved in extortion.

It is believed that the extension would provide the government and the registration officials ample time to address the earlier challenges witnessed in the exercise. The equipment and other facilities needed by the NIMC officials to perform their work optimally should be provided. Their allowances must be paid promptly.

While commending the government for the additional registration centres, we advise that the gesture should be extended to the rural areas to ease the pains of registration. Since NIN/SIM registration will be a continuous exercise, we enjoin the government to consider further extension of the deadline if necessary so that no telephone subscriber will lose his line. Above all, we call on the security agents at the registration centres to ensure that NIMC officials and telephone subscribers adhere to the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols. We say this because reports from many of these centres indicate that the safety protocols are rather observed in the breach.