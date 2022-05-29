From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has condemned in strong terms what it called the seeming partisan move by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by shifting the date for submission of list of candidates by political parties, saying the move gives the ruling party an undue advantage over other parties.

INEC had last Friday announced the extension of the deadline by six days, from 4th to 9th of June 2022, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) postponing its presidential primary election earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The women journalists position was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Congress meeting at the weekend in Abuja and signed by the Chairperson, Annah Daniel and Assistant Secretary, Gloria Josaih.

The association also drew the attention of the electoral body to the allegations of inducement of delegates, and urged the Commission to live up to its responsibilities to Nigerians by ensuring that politics is not monetised by ensuring aspirants conform to stipulated spending for their various positions.

The Congress in session also applauded Nigerian women for participating actively in the primary elections, even as they commended the increased number of women who have emerged as their party flag bearers.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

NAWOJ FCT, while commending all Nigerian women who had the courage to contest for elective offices, congratulated specially those who won in the primary elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Association, on the occasion of the Children’s Day, raised concern about the poor state of the Nigerian child, noting that it was further deteriorating with the falling standard of education compounded by perennial industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The women journalists decried the fact that the youth, who have been left idle may have turned to crime leading to rise in rape, kidnapping, petty theft and other violent crimes.

“The women journalists maintained that the 2003 Child Rights Act, which is yet to be domesticated in some states, also the recent family court that has been established in 16 states of the nation by the ministry of women affairs, so urges the public and the media to monitor the implementation more especially where it concerns the women and children and also the government to help enforce this right on other states that are yet to domesticate this right.”

NAWOJ also lamented the state of insecurity in the country, citing the Abuja-Kaduna train attack which happened over two months ago, with the victims including women and children, yet to to be rescued, even as the terrorists have threatened to kill them if their demands are not met.

They called on the Federal Government to live up to its Constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of its citizens.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .