Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced clampdown on officials, who engaged in extortion and other acts of corruption.

Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi who disclosed this while speaking at a strategy session with Unit Commanders at the Federal Roads Safety Academy in Udi, Enugu State, yesterday, said that about 70 officials have so far been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

He said: “I must single out one fundamental cankerworm which seems to be eating into the corps gradually and systematically, and this is the issue of extortion, both on patrol and in our various facilities which is giving the corps’ leadership concern.

“As its spread outlook is systemic, management has also strategised to approach its uproot in the best manners possible so as to leave no trace of any root that could sprout in the future.

“The corps went into synergy with the ICPC and the DSS to tackle this monster. So far, a total of 70 arrests have been made in that joint operation and those involved would soon be arraigned.”

In a chat, Oyeyemi revealed that the Federal Roads Safety Traffic Radio would commence test transmission this week. He also said that the FRSC Academy would soon transmute into a degree awarding institution.

“Management has equally gone ahead to implement some scheduled improvement to the corps and in this line is the FRSV Traffic Radio which commences test transmission this week. Soon to follow is the conclusion of all obligations towards the academy transmuting into a degree awarding institution,” he said.

The strategy session, which started on Wednesday, was to address issues relating to performance of the corps at unit level and public perception of the agency.