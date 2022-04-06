From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A group, World Institute for Peace (WIP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly wade in and avert looming protests over the alleged police brutality in Osun State.

The group alleged that the killing of innocent citizens and extortion of the people still persist, calling on the president to immediately transfer the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

Addressing reporters in Osogbo, on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman, WIP, Ambassador Lamina Omotoyosi, said ‘the Inspector General of Police should ask the Osun State Command of Nigeria Police Force to obey the order of state Ministry of Justice which is to present Adamu Garuba and other police officers who were alleged for gruesomely murdered of Prince Saheed Olabomi in July 2021.

‘President Muhammadu Buhari should with immediate effect ask the Inspector General of Police to intervene not only in the killing of Saheed Olabomi, the harmless citizen who was brutally murdered by some police officers in the state namely, Adamu Garuba, Dupe and others.

‘Inspector General of Police should instruct police officers in Osun State to neither check phones of people nor extort them and if caught in action, the officers should be sacked with immediate effect.

‘The officers of the police station in Ile-Ife who collected N5,000 from a good samaritan who reported the above mentioned human trafficking and maltreatment case should refund the lady and be sacked.

‘All the illegal road-blocks checkpoints must be cancelled all around the state and effective implementation must be given diligence attention.’

Insisting that the killing of Olabomi must be investigated, the group warned that ‘people will finally lose trust in the judicial system of this country if Nigeria Police, Osun State Command is allowed to sweep this ugly incident under the carpet and this can cause another protest that would be more dangerous than the #EndSARS which almost put the country on ignition of gun powder.’