From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Management of Delta School of Nursing, Warri, is currently enmeshed in an extortions scandal as officials of Delta Human Rights Protection Congress (DHRPC), yesterday, stormed the school premises on a fact-finding mission.

Daily Sun gathered that the visit by DHRPC officials followed series of petitions alleging undue extortions of students by the school management.

Officials of DHRPC, a coalition of human rights groups in the state, led by its Patron, Edewor Egedegbe, met with the school’s Principal, Timothy Ogaga.

Some of the allegations levelled against the institution included extorting money from students to fuel the school’s generating sets, keeping 12 students in a room that is meant for four students and forcing students to pay money to celebrate Valentine Day.

Egedegbe, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the meeting with the school’s principal, said the group would interface with the Delta commissioner for education and the Chairman, House Committee on Health over the matter.

“We are not done with our findings yet, we are coming back and also make our findings known to the public,” he said.

A member of the DHRPC, Kelvin Ejumudo, said: “We are in a mission to liberate the oppressed from every wilderness of oppression. We have several petitions in our office against the school and we came on a fact-finding mission,” he said.

Reacting, Ogaga dismissed the allegation, saying illegal fees are not collected here.

“Our hostels accommodate six persons per room. We also have cubicles for the students to use while we are carrying out renovations. We do not collect illegal money from the students. They only pay N10,000 as examination fee which is legal. “