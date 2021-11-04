By Bolaji Okunola

Multinational shipping firms operating in Nigeria last week, failed to attend the meeting conveyed by the Nigerian Shippers Council NSC, the economic regulator for the ports and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding practice in Nigeria (CRFFN).

The shipping companies were invited on the instruction of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for a peace meeting to discuss extortion allegations leveled against them and an impending strike by freight forwarders.

The shipping companies had refused to attend two separate meetings convened by the NSC and the CRFFN, which regulates the freight forwarders even though they were duly invited, a development the stakeholders described as an affront to the Nigerian authorities.

Registrar/CEO of the CRFFN, Sam Nwakaohu, who spoke at the meeting, said that it was shocking and unacceptable for the shipping lines to have stayed away from such a crucial meeting that was convened to forestall a possible shutdown of the nation’s seaports, which would have far reaching negative impact on the maritime industry and, by extension, the nation’s economy.

He gave assurance that the council would reach out to other heads of government agencies in the industry, especially the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which regulates the shipping lines directly with a view to ensuring that they attend the meeting in order to forestall a possible shutdown of the seaports.

