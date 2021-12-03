By Christopher Oji

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked an online media report that one of its staff was responsible for some killings in the South East.

The Service said the officer was allegedly framed up by a senior colleague over personal disagreement.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The online media had reported that Mr. Samson Enwereuzor, who is a senior DSS operative, engaged in torture to extract information from youths in Southeast and, sometimes, embarked on extra-judicial killings. But the authorities of the DSS have debunked the story by the online media, that the Service resorts to torture, in a bid to extract information from suspects whenever an arrest is made.

There have been cases of unknown gunmen on rampage in the Southeast. While some people have accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being behind the killings, some others claimed that there is external collaboration backed by the security agencies.

Sources at the DSS office in Abuja have described the report against Enwereuzor as wicked and an attempt to pitch him against his people.

The sources said that Mr. Enwerenuzor is not a field person, rather in the technical unit as an engineer, and only goes to other states when the communication equipment of the states are faulty.

Besides, the sources claimed that Mr. Enwereuzor, is a senior operative and does not engage in any field work, adding that it was mischievous to ever link him with any form of extra-judicial killings or torture in Southeast.

It was gathered that Mr. Enwereuzor stays at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, and never visited his home in Southeast for several months, except when he represented the service at the wedding of one of their operatives in Enugu, about two weeks ago. But the online report had claimed that he (Enwereuzor) had a team in Enugu state, which was responsible for extra-judicial killing of youths from the Southeast.

However, investigations revealed that Enwereuzor does not go to the field, not only because he is a technical person, but also a senior operative above the level of field officers.

Sources at the DSS office accused a staff intelligence officer of being behind what they described as a “malicious and wicked” allegation against Enwereuzor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .