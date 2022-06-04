From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari will on August 29, know his fate when Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court will render judgment in a suit seeking to extradite him to the United States of America (USA), for trial in alleged internet fraud.

The date was fixed on Friday after counsel to both parties had adopted their arguments for and against the suit.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While adopting his brief of arguments, Kyari’s counsel, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), asked the court to refuse the extradition request on the ground that he committed no offence to warrant the Federal Government ferrying him to the United States.

In addition, the defence counsel informed the court that more than a year before his arrest, he had written the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), notifying them that he had opened a channel of communication with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abass.

In the two letters tendered in court, Kyari explained that the purpose was to give confidence to the suspected fraudster and lure him to come to Nigeria where an ambush was already laid for a sting operation by his own strike force.

Besides, he informed the court that American authorities once commended him with the commitment he was exhibiting in the battle against internet fraud.

He further told the court that the wire fraud charge brought against him by the American government is not known as an offence under Extradition Act and therefore, should not be allowed by the court to be used to extradite him.

However, the Federal Government represented by the head, Central Unit Authority (CUA), of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Pius Akutah urged the court to discountenance the arguments of the defendant.

He said that conditions precedent for extradition have been met by the American government with the filing of charge against Kyari and a formal application that he be brought to America to establish his guilty or innocence in his indictment for internet fraud.

Kyari is wanted in the U.S. to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. A grand jury had, on April 29, 2021, filed an indictment against him with the approval of the U.S.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .