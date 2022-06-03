But in a motion before the court, Kyari alleged that the plan to send him to the U.S. for prosecution was for the purpose of punishing him.
While maintaining that his arrest and subsequent detention had “political undertone”, Kyari told the court that the request to extradite him to the USA was “directed to undermine the crackdown on various crime gangs by the respondent in Nigeria and internationally.”
In a counter-affidavit that was deposed to by his younger brother, Mohammed, the embattled DCP insisted that all the allegations pending against him are not extraditable offences.
“I know, as a fact, that the specified offences are of a political character and were, in fact, made for the purpose of prosecuting and punishing the respondent on account of his race, nationality, and was not made in good faith nor in the interest of Justice,” the deponent averred.
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), filed an extradition application at the Federal High Court in Abuja following a request by the Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.
The request from the U.S. authorities, according to Mr Malami, is “for the surrender of Abba Alhaji Kyari, who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment”.
The AGF said in the application that he was satisfied that the offences in respect of which Mr Kyari’s surrender was sought were neither political nor trivial.
I think the article raises some valid points. I agree that the American government has met conditions precedent for extradition with the filing of a charge against Kyari and a formal application that he be brought to America to establish his guilty or innocence in his indictment for internet fraud.
However, I believe that the request to extradite him to the USA is “directed to undermine the crackdown on various crime gangs by the respondent in Nigeria and internationally.”
Kyari’s extradition may be politically motivated and, if so, would not be in the interest of justice.