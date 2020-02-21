Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed April 22 to rule on application filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) seeking for extradition of popular music promoter, Lati Alagbada, to United States of America (USA), to face trial over alleged drug trafficking.

Among popular musician promoted by Alagbada was late Fuji Maestro, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, and many others.

Justice Hassan, fixed the date for judgment yesterday, after taking argument from AGF’s counsel, Mr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, and the respondent’s counsel, . Babatunde Oni.

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/2212/19, AGF is seeking an order of the court to extradite the music promoter, Alagbada, to USA to face two counts charge of conspiracy to distribute, possess and importation of one kilogram of heroine.

Moving the application for Alagbada’s extradition, Thursday, Mr. Akutah, told that the application was dated and filed on November 29, 2019 with three paragraphs affidavit and a written address.

He particularly told the court to considered exhibit ‘B’, a Certified True Copy (CTC) of warrant of arrest of Alagbada Lateef, in case No. 17-CR-227-JMV, dated and issued on June 15, 2017, by a United State’s District Court of New Jersey.

He also told the court to discountenance one of the exhibits in Alagbada’s counter affidavit to the AGF’s extradition application; a newspaper publication, on the ground that the language which the newspaper was published was unknown to the court.

He urged the court to grant the application and order the extradition of Alagbada to USA to face the charge pending against him.

However, in his responding, Alagbada’s counsel, Oni urged the court to strike out the application for lacking in merit.