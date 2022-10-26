From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has in a ruling it delivered yesterday, ordered the Federal Government to pay the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, the sum of N500m as aggregated damages as a result of his illegal abduction from Kenya and human rights abuse.

This is even as the IPOB leader’s family, through its spokesman, Prince Emmanuel Kanu has commended the forthrightness of the Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike in upholding the law by ensuring justice was served.

The Court in the judgment that lasted less than an hour, also ordered the Federal government to return the IPOB leader to Kenya from where he was extradited to Nigeria on June 19, 2021.

The Judge was of the view that the extradition of Kanu from Kenya without following due process was a flagrant abuse of his fundamental human rights.

She noted that federal government failed to disprove the claims of Kanu that his human rights were serially abused when he was arrested, blindfolded, tortured, and chained to the ground for eight days in Kenya before his extradition to Nigeria.