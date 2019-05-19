Iconic designer, Zizi Cardow, set the runway on fire as she unveiled her exquisite and exotic 2019 Spring/Summer Collection, to mark the 20th anniversary her label.

The event held at the Fahrenheit Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured creative designs made with diverse colourful fabrics, such as chiffon, satin, African prints, laces, cotton and viscose, beautifully used to produce an array of embellished, full-fringed blouses and dresses, tail end skirts, flowing gowns and high low super dresses.

Of all the unique designs, the audience was wowed by the special Zizi Cardow chiffon agbada for men.