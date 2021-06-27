But I thank God, who leads us always as winners. He makes us winners because we are united with Christ. And by us, God shows people everywhere about Christ. In every place, like a lovely smell that comes to them, people come to know Christ (Easy English Translation)

God always makes his grace visible in Christ, who includes us as partners of his endless triumph. Through our yielded lives he spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of God everywhere we go. And that is what has happened to us in the last 25 years since Diplomats Assembly started as a church in Port Harcourt, before spreading its tentacles to other parts of the world.

It has really been 25 years of impacting our world with the word of God. In the last 25 years, lives have been touched, souls have been saved and there have been tremendous proof of God’s faithfulness in all its ramifications. The grace of God has been in sufficient manifestation all the way. We rule and reign in Christ without encumbrances.

Which is why, this weekend, we chose to celebrate God’s extravagant grace upon our individual lives and as a church. And for you that read this, if you can only believe and align your faith with ours, you will have reasons to also rejoice because that same grace is able to cause a supernatural shift in your life and cause you to reach new territories in the years ahead.

In truth, God always causes us to triumph in Christ and He will continue to lead us as winners, causing His grace to be visible in every aspect of our lives. God’s Grace will be sufficient for you to defeat any challenge. His grace will be sufficient for you to bear you up in any area of weakness.

Expect Victory all the way. You are already declared a winner and you will win on all fronts in Jesus name. By making us partners of Christ endless triumph, He makes visible His grace. Grace is God’s disposition to prosper and bless us. Grace is God providing ahead for us before we ever have a need. In Christ Jesus, God has provided abundantly for us.

Grace is released when we trust God with all our hearts and lean not on our own understanding. I encourage you to trust God to show you His grace where you may have been struggling.

God always makes visible His grace in Christ. This means that since Christ is the word, God makes visible His grace when we find His word of promises and take our stance on it.

This also means that through fellowship and communion with the Holy Spirit who is the anointing on the Christ, we experience the visible show of God’s grace. In Acts 4:33, after a time of prayer, God caused great Grace to be upon the apostles. This is one of His promises He wants us to believe for.

Mark 3:14-15 And he ordained twelve, that they should be with him, and that he might send them forth to preach. And to have power to heal sicknesses, and to cast out devils:

However, some manifestations of grace have rules that govern their release. Our Lord Jesus ordained 12 to be with Him and the result of their being with Him was that they would be sent forth to preach and have power to heal sicknesses and cast out devils.

Every time we spend time being with Jesus, every time we fast and wait upon the Lord in prayer and fellowship, we must expect a new manifestation of power in our lives. As we get into a new chapter in our work for God in this Assembly, thus saith the Lord, ‘the Grace for unexpected miracles is upon you…unsolicited miracles will show themselves to many in the months and years ahead.’

Grace is obtained when we pray. However, the grace of God to cause manifestations of God’s goodness beyond that which was asked for shall be seen, saith the Lord. God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above that which we have asked or think and God has promised to exceed that which have ever been asked and will cause divine manifestations of unexpected miracles. Grace will come looking for you.

In John 6:18-19, grace went looking for the apostles when they rode in a ship and faced a storm. Jesus went looking for them walking on the water. The spirit of God is saying my “my Grace will come looking for you in your places of need to chart a new course for your life.”

In John 5, Jesus who was the grace of God personified, went looking for the sick man by the pool of Bethesda and healed him. He also went looking for the Demoniac of the Gadarenes in Mark 5 and delivered him. In John 21:3-5, Jesus went looking for the apostles when they quit ministry and went a fishing. He found them, gave them more than enough fishes and restored them to their consecration to ministry.

God’s Grace will come looking for you in uncommon ways to cause unexpected miracles in your life in Jesus name.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

