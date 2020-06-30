A new vista of hope has opened for Nigeria boxers, especially in Ibadan the capital city of Oyo State as Ibadan based boxing promoter, Ayo Olaniyi, of Extreme Boxing Promotion has concluded plans to launch a sports arena dubbed Ringii Sports Entertainment Hub sited along the ever-busy Ring-road axis of Ibadan.

The rationale behind putting up the edifice, according to the young promoter popularly known as Iyanda’badan, is to revive the dying boxing sport in Nigeria, especially Oyo State that is reputed for producing notable boxers for the country and has the highest numbers of boxers according to Oyo State Amateur Boxing Association (OSABA) data.

“The idea is to give our professional boxing a new face and the boxers’ new lease of life. I have signed about 20 boxers into the stable of the Extreme Boxing Promotion with the aim to avail them every necessary input that will aid their career.

“This arena will also be hosting other sporting activities, especially indoor games, but we have a major preference for boxing, and that is why our professional boxers would be nurtured here and engaged in contest bouts to the admiration of boxing enthusiasts on a regular basis, just as its being done in the developed world.