ExxonMobil said it has so far committed $170 million in support for local and global organizations working to eliminate malaria around the world.

Since 2000, ExxonMobil disclosed that, it has invested $170 million, supporting the delivery of 15 million bed nets to prevent mosquito bites, the administration of 5 million anti malarial treatments and the distribution of 3.9 million rapid diagnostic kits while it has also supported the training of 700,000 health workers.

A statement by the Manager, Media and Communications, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mr.Oge Udeagha, said the company also committed $5.7 million for this year’s grants, in conjunction with World Malaria Day, will continue the company’s nearly 20-year effort to reduce the global burden of malaria, a disease that still causes an estimated 435,000 deaths annually despite being preventable, treatable and curable.

ExxonMobil’s malaria initiative has worked to advance progress against malaria though partnerships focused on developing the next generation of global health leaders and building health system capacity by supporting education and improving access to tools for malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

“We focus our attention on local and global organizations that deliver health services and supplies directly to affected communities,” said Kevin Murphy, President of the ExxonMobil Foundation. “While great progress continues to be made in saving lives from malaria around the world, important work remains to prevent the disease’s resurgence.”

ExxonMobil says it works with partners in Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Nigeria and Papua New Guinea to identify and promote solutions to fight the disease.

Activities and public events planned in those countries to commemorate World Malaria Day include voluntary testing and counseling sessions, mosquito net distribution, community events and public awareness campaigns.

The 2019 grant recipients include; ADPP Angola, Africare, Baylor College of Medicine, Corporate Alliance on Malaria in Africa (CAMA), Friends of the Global Fight, Grassroot Soccer, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Jhpiego, Malaria No More.