Newly appointed Regional Managing Partner (RMP) for the West Cluster in Africa as well as the office of the Nigerian Country Managing Partner/Leader for Ernst & Young (EY) Anthony Oputa, has pledged his administration’s commitment to vigorously pursue sustainable growth and business resilience for the good of its stakeholders.

In a statement by the Media Relations officer, Philip Okafor, the new RMP who joined EY as the Financial Services Sector Leader and Chief Operating Officer for West Africa in 2018, said he would demonstrate passion and take frantic actions for growing and enhancing the EY brand in the market to take the company to a higher height.

According to him, the focus of his leadership will be to drive sustainable growth and build a resilient business where its clients would experience exceptional services “We shall synergise with stakeholders to empower our teams to take the whole of EY to our clients, providing them with truly exceptional client service. “I salute the collaborative culture at EY, with the cooperation and the excellent team spirit of everyone at EY, I am confident that we will all take the EY brand to greater heights and continue building a better working world for our clients, our people and our community at large” he affirmed.