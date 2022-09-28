A United Nations special consultant, Eya Essif, has stressed the importance of Arab-Africa economic integration in the light of current globalisation challenges.

She announced need to organise the Arab and African Economic Integration Conference, while inviting leaders of countries to join the smart map of international economic integration.

‏Speaking at the United Nations plenary session in Geneva, Switzerland, Essif said the major challenges that the world has been exposed to recently, due to the deterioration of geopolitical conditions, call for more concerted international efforts for “smart map of economic integration between countries, as a priority strategy aimed at achieving economic budgets related to sustainable development and achieving food and health security.”