A United Nations special consultant, Eya Essif, has stressed the importance of Arab-Africa economic integration in the light of current globalisation challenges.

She announced need to organise the Arab and African Economic Integration Conference, while inviting leaders of countries to join the smart map of international economic integration.

‏Speaking at the United Nations plenary session in Geneva, Switzerland, Essif invited leaders of Arab and African countries to join the smart map of international economic integration.

‏She said the major challenges that the world has been exposed to recently due to the deterioration of geopolitical conditions call for more concerted international efforts for “smart map of economic integration between countries, as a priority strategy aimed at achieving economic budgets related to sustainable development and achieving food and health security.”

‏Essif noted that today’s challenges are at the top of the list of “climate change,” emphasising that countries’ response to achieving economic equation in harmony with environmental challenges was important.

‏She said that since international community is determined to realise the environmental challenges stipulated in the Paris Agreement, the recommendations issued by the leaders of Arab countries at the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development, which paved the way for the establishment of an economic integration map that includes all the ingredients for success, including the economic, social, political and cultural components, should not be ignored.

‏Eya Essif said that the urgent desire to establish an Arab market should be a strategic and proactive option to confront the challenges of globalisation and the international crises that the world is currently facing.

‏While considering the number of governmental initiatives in the Arab region related to Arab economic integration, she said that the multiplicity of treaties, agreements and decisions approved by Arab summit conferences and ministerial councils still needs an appropriate structure and implementation plans to advance comprehensive development, stimulate investment, and push structural transformation towards environmentally friendly economic models aimed at achieving Arab economic integration according to a new, advanced system.

‏She appreciated all efforts aimed at achieving appropriate policies to support the transformation of Arab economies through increasing connectivity with global value chains.

‏Mrs Essif also called on international community to become more involved in this smart map economic integration by seeking to lift the unjustified restrictions on trade in services that are beneficial to supporting the path of Arab,

regional and global integration.