From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

More revelations have continued to come out of the nocturnal raid on the Soka, Ibadan residence of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Thursday, this week.

A visit to Soka by the reporter yesterday, a day after the raid carried out by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with other security agencies, revealed that some lovers of Igboho have continued trooping to the house.

It was also speculated that security agents have taken over the Igboho’s residence on Friday because he has been declared wanted by the DSS. But the speculation was punctured by a close aide of Igboho, who said: “I was in the raided house today (Friday) and there was nothing like that. I left the place in the afternoon. Let me make a call to know what is happening there this evening. I will get back to you.” When a call was made to him after five minutes, he said: “There is nothing like that.”

However, a resident of Soka community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “It was not up to 20 minutes after Igboho entered the house that the operatives stormed the house. The security agents were driven to Igboho’s residence in 33 vehicles, comprising 18 Hummer buses and 15 Hilux vans.

“But what I can say is that I had not slept when Igboho came into his house. I knew the time. It was around 1a.m or thereabouts. After like 20 minutes, I began to hear a sound as if cows were coming. I wanted to know if our community had been invaded by herdsmen with their cattle in the dead of the night.

“So, I got up. Lo and behold, I saw the convoy moving towards Igboho’s house. It is like the siren they used was what was making that strange sound. So, I started counting the vehicles and I counted 18 Hummer buses and 15 Hilux vehicles. I could not see the people inside the buses very well from afar. But the people I saw at the back of the Hilux vans were fully armed and well built.

“At that moment, I was very afraid. Then, I went to lie on my bed. Then I heard sporadic gunshots. Immediately, I got down from the bed and prostrated on the floor, praying to God to save me. My wife and children had gone to church for a crossover vigil from June to July. I did not follow them because of my health status and doctors asked me to have enough rest.”

