The chieftaincy title conferred on Eze (Dr) Okechukwu Anorue, as the Eze-Igbo 1 of Igbogbo/Baiyeku kingdom, alongside his wife Lolo Pat Anorue will remain a historical event in Igbogbo Kingdom. Eze (Dr) Okechukwu Anorue who is also the Babaloja Tejuosho Ultra Modern Market Phase 2, served as two-term President Emeritus lmo State Town Development Association in Lagos State.

The event had the presence of HRM Abdulsemiu Kasali, Oba of Igbogbo Kingdom, Chief Cyril Sunday Eze, President-General Igbo-Speaking Community, Lagos, amongst other notable dignitaries.

With his coronation, Anorue, who hails from Mbano in Imo state, is expected to serve as the royal father of all the Igbo-speaking people resident in Igbogbo community.

Speaking after his coronation, Anorue, praised the Igbogbo people for being peaceful and friendly and assured them that he would promote continuous harmony between the Igbos and the Yorubas in the community. “I will attract professionals and investors, who will be ready to invest in the community and this will be a big achievement because no Eze has been able to do that in the past,” he said.

Popularly known as the ‘Babaloja of Tejuosho Market’, Anorue said that he felt honoured and happy to receive the title. “The Igbos in this community should feel free to come to my palace because it’s also theirs. “We are going to unite everybody in this community to make sure things are done properly. This goes to the Igbos, Yorubas and all other ethnic groups that reside in this peaceful community of Igbogbo Baiyeku in Ikorodu,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to God Almighty and appreciation to the Oba for the great honour of being conferred with the title in Igbogbo kingdom, Eze Anorue promised to foster peace and unity between the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups in the community with his leadership skills and developmental activities. “I and my wife specially thank HRM Oba Kasali and the Igbogbo council of chiefs for this rare privilege.

I am honoured to be conferred with this title in a prestigious kingdom and by a prestigious traditional ruler in the person of HRM Oba Kasali. I want to assure everyone that by the grace of God and with your support and prayers, I shall use my office to promote the cultural values of the Igbo and Yoruba groups in the community. I humbly appeal for your encouragement to enable us continue with community development at the grassroot level. Thank you and may God bless you all,” Anurue said.