The Rotary International/Rotary Club of Agbara would on Saturday September 7th, install Eze Christopher Arinze as the 35th president of the association. During the event, The Board of Directors 2019/2020 would be inaugurated.

According to programme of event from the association, Michael Chukwudi Arinze of Citigaz Consulting Company Nig Ltd. would be chairman of the ocassion, Mrs. Nkiru Sonia Okonkwo, Creative Director fussionbynikkie Beauty Spa is the Guest Speaker while keynote adress will be delivered by District Governor- elect District 9110, Rotarian Bola Oyebade.

Dignitaries expected at the event includes the Deputy Gov of Ogun State, Mrs Salako Oyebade, Alagbara of Agbara Land, Oba Lukmon Jayeola Agunbiade and past Rotary presidents.

Eze Arinze said the event promised to be intresting as it would feature best of Rotary hospitality.