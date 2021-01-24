A foremost traditional ruler in Nigeria and Eze Ukwu of Ngwa land, Eze Dr Bernard Enweremadu has passed on at the age of 77 years.

Announcing the passage of the revered traditional ruler in Ngwa Ukwu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the eldest son of the traditional ruler, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, said his father joined his ancestors on January 17, at the age of 77 years.

Prince Enweremadu recalled that his late father, Eze Bernard Enweremadu, became a traditional ruler at the age of 33, and ran a good race as well as left legacies.

He thanked the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu, for his support to the family and assured the commitment of the family in sustaining the good legacy left by the renowned traditional ruler and embodiment of the culture and tradition of Ngwa land.

Speaking when he led the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers to the family of Eze Enweremadu on a condolence visit, the chairman, Eze Joseph Nwabekee, described the late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu as a great Iroko who left an indelible footprint in the traditional institution, describing his death as a great loss to Ukwa Ngwa nation, Abia, and Nigeria in general.

In his reaction, the chairman Ukwa La Ngwa Traditional Rulers council, Eze Dr Nwabiarije Eneogwe pointed out that the death of Eze Enweremadu came as a shock and a colossal loss to Ukwa Ngwa people, describing him as a good man who fought for the development of the Ukwa Ngwa nation.