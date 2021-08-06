The Eze Ndigbo Ogun State, Eze Willy Ejinkonye, has commiserated with Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father. The sad event took place recently.

In a statement, the royal father said the Igbo community in the state was with the governor in this trying moment. While describing the death as a great loss, Eze Ejinkonye urged the governor to take solace in the Lord because Papa lived a good life.

He assured the governor that the Igbo community in the state would continue to support his government in giving good governance to people of the Ogun State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.