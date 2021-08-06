The Eze Ndigbo Ogun State, Eze Willy Ejinkonye, has commiserated with Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father. The sad event took place recently.
In a statement, the royal father said the Igbo community in the state was with the governor in this trying moment. While describing the death as a great loss, Eze Ejinkonye urged the governor to take solace in the Lord because Papa lived a good life.
He assured the governor that the Igbo community in the state would continue to support his government in giving good governance to people of the Ogun State.
