From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of foremost traditional ruler in Abia State, Eze Bernard Onyenguzo Enweremadu, Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, has fixed December 17 as date for the burial of their late patriarch.

This is even as the family has lauded the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for the support given them since the death of their father.

First son of the revered monarch, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, who gave the commendation, also announced the date for the burial of the Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu who died in January .

“I am making this announcement on behalf of the Enweremadu royal family.After due consultations with the Enweremadu royal family, the relevant traditional authorities, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, I wish to inform the public of the dates for the burial rites of His Eminence, Eze Bernard Onyenguzo Enweremadu, Ezeukwu Ngwaukwu and the 13th Onyeisi of Ngwa land.

“The burial rites will commence on December 10 and end on December 17. Details will soon be made public. We wish to thank the Federal and Abia State Governments, well wishers and friends of the Enweremadu royal family for the show of love and support we have so far received. We look forward to your continued participation in ensuring a grand final passage for our late monarch

“We chose December because normally, there is a traditional ceremony called Izu Ngwa, it is during December it normally takes place, so, by the date we’ve choosen, this will be his last Izu Ngwa as Ezeukwu Ngwaukwu and that is the major part December was chosen for his burial”.

The son of the monarch and former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly said the family had performed all necessary traditional rites they must do before announcing the burial dates to the public.

He said the burial would be administered by the Anglican Communion and other churches since the Ezeukwu was a man of many churches.

He assured of adequate security before, during and after the burial.

“Security will not be a challenge in the participation of any person in the burial.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.