The Eze Igbo of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area (AJIF), Eze Valentine Ezeugo Anyalebechi, with the entire Igbo community in the area, will hold a forum for a better locality on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The programme, which will also serve as the annual new yam festival, will take place at the traditional ruler’s palace, Ezeugo Lane, off Babani Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

According to Anyalebechi, the forum will serve as an opportunity for the major ethic groups to brainstorm on how to achieve a more united Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, where residents, irrespective of tribe or religion, will have unity, peace and a good sense of belonging.

Ezeugo said it is expected that guests from different ethnic groups in the area will be on ground to speak on the importance of peaceful coexistence and unity.

“Other highlights of the event include cultural dances, presentation of awards and honour to deserving personalities,” he said.