The Eze Ndigbo Etiosa Local Government Area Lagos State, Eze Gerald Onuchukwu has congratulated the new governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at Supreme Court where he was declared winner of the 2019 Imo governorship election.
In a statement, the Amaofuo Oru West born Eze said Gov Uzodinma victory at the Supreme Court shows that the Judiciary is alive to its duty as the last hope of the common man.
While commending the governor for using the judiciary to address injustices meted on his party during the election, Onuchukwu call on Imolites to rally round the governor by giving him all the necessary support to succeed.
On what the governor should do, the royal father urges him to unite the people in the state by carrying everybody along. “Now is not time to witch-hunt or probe but rather a time to bind and heal wounds so that the state can move forward”.
In same breath, Eze Onuchukwu also call on immediate past governor and his supporters to accept the ruling in good fate as they could still serve the state in order capacities in the nearest future.
