The Eze Ndigbo Ghana and Assistant publicity Secretary, Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRH Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has congratulated Engr. Lady Mrs. Uchenna Onyeiwu Uba as member, Implementation Committee of White Paper on Lands and Related Matters.

Governor Hope Uzodimma recently inaugurated the committee to among other things recover from Imo people all the assets gazetted in the White Paper as set out in the recommendations of the Commission.

The panel has Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie as chairman, while Barr. Martin Iwuegbu, Chief H.N Ndi Duroha, Chief John Onyeze, Engr. Lady Mrs. Uchenna Onyeiwu Uba and Chief Godwin Nwadike as members.

In a statement, the Royal father known for his peaceful intervention in solving problems concerning Ndigbo in Ghana said appointment of Lady Uba a one time House of Reps and Senate aspirant is indication of her ability to represent the state in higher capacity in the nearest future.

While commending Gov Uzodimma for inaugurating the panel, HRM Ihenetu said it would help promote transparency and good governance in the state.

The royal father charges members of the panel to discharge their duty without fear or favour as Imolites look forward to robust performances from them.

