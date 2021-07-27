Moved by President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Rt Hon Amaechi Nwoha as South East Commissioner at National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), the Eze Ndigbo Ghana and Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo nuzo Ije, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu has described the appointment as one of the best thing to happen in the South East.

The Nigerian Senate last week, during plenary session, received a formal request from President Buhari, to confirm the nomination of a former Speaker of the 6th Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amaechi Nwoha, as the Commissioner representing SouthEast Zone at the National Assembly Service Commission, (NASC).

In a congratulatry message, the Imo state born- Royal father said going by track records of Rt. Hon. Iwuoha, the Amaigbo Nwangele-born Barrister has the capacity to make Ndigbo and Nigerians proud in his new assignment.

While also commending governor Hope Uzodinma for putting round peg in round hole, by recommending the erudite Barrister for the plum job, HRM Ihenetu urges the governor to sustain peace that was gradually returning to the state.

While setting agenda for the new commissioner, HRM Ihenetu, a peace Ambassador whose intervention alongside Nigeria High Comisssion in Ghana helped ended over 25 years crisis between Nigerian traders in Ghana and the Ghana Trade Union urges him to be focused and shun sychopants who may want to distract him through lewed and selfish advice.

On why he thinks Iwuoha will deliver, HRM Ihenetu said Until his nomination as a Federal Commissioner by President Muhammadu Buhari, Rt. Hon. Amaechi Nwoha has remained a committed Imolite, who worked very hard in ensuring that the APC consolidate on its gains and political grips in Nwangele Local Government Area. He said haven left elective position as 6th speaker of Imo House of Assembly.since 2011, Iwuoha will use his experience to succeed in his new assignment

In his prayers, HRM Ihenetu wishes him God blessings as he strives to fulfill his assignments in the National Assembly.

