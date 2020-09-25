Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Eze-Igbo Kaduna, Chief Sylvanus Aneke, has condoled the people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai over the recent demise of Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau.

Recalled that the Emir died last Sunday in Kaduna following a brief illness and he was buried same day in Zaria according to Islamic rites.

However, in a condolence message addressed to governor El-rufai and made available to Journalists by the Eze-Igbo on behalf of his Council and the entire Igbo community in Kaduna said the late monarch was a great friend and brother of Igbo.

“I, Chief, Engr. Sylvanus Aneke, KSC, the Eze-Igbo Kaduna on behalf of my Council and the entire Igbo community in Kaduna want to recount that the highly revered monarch was a great friend and brother of Igbo and until his death, maintained a long standing cordial relationship with the Igbo community.

“The Eze-Igbo Kaduna, and the entire Igbo community in Kaduna therefore commiserate with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Zazzau Emirate, the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria in general over the demise of Alhaji Dr. Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau who is one of the longest serving monarchs in Northern Nigeria.

“We pray to the Almighty God of all consolation to grant fortitude to His Excellency and especially to the immediate family of the deceased to bear the loss, while also praying for the soul of the departed to rest in perfect peace”. The statement said.