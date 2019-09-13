The Eze Ndi Igbo Mekong River Thailand, HRH Eze (Amb) Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche has commended the Chief Executive Officer Air Peace Nigeria, Chief Allen Onyema over his initiative to voluntarily made available one of the aircraft in his fleet for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in South Africa as a re sult of Xenophobic attack.

In a statement, Ezeneche described the Air Peace boss as a kind hearted individual with human feelings. “For him to personally travelled to that country and supervise the evacuation shows that he has heart of gold and pure love.

While calling on other Nigerians to emulate Chief Onyema’s fine gesture, the royal father said Nigerians in Asia where he presides as king of six nations are proud of him.

Furthermore Ezeneche said Nigerians in Diaspora are not happy with events in South Africa as it was capable of influencing other countries to attack Nigerians. He said with measure taken by Chief Onyema, their confidence has been restored.

He added that with sterling qualities of Chief Oyema he wont be suprise if Nigerians in the future chose him to be their president. “Only people with human feelings deserve to rule us”, he said.

While admonishing the returnees, to be law abiding and of good character, Ezeneche said no place is better than home adding that together they would join hand to build a better Nigeria.