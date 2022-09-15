By Brown Chimezie

Eze Ndi Igbo in Mekong River and King of six nations in Asia, Jerome Ezeneche, has condemned Sunday’s botched assassination attempt on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, by unknown gunmen.

Senator Ubah, who was attacked on Sunday at Enugwu-Ukwu, alongside his aides, while returning from a function, narrowly escaped death, while about six of his aides fell to the bullets of the assassins.

In a release he personally signed, Eze Ezeneche, condemned the dastardly and gruesome murder of innocent people and expressed concern over rising insecurity in Igbo land.

He equally urged Southeastern governors to unite, with a view to putting an end to constant killings and kidnappings, which he noted have become recurring incidents in the region.

Amb. Ezeneche charged security operatives to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime, with a view to bringing them to book.

He commended their efforts, so far, in trying to rid the state of criminal elements and urged them to put more effort in reducing criminality to the barest minimum.

Speaking further, he thanked God for sparing the life of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and condoled with him over the death of some of his aides.