The Eze Ndigbo Midlands, United Kingdom, HRH Eze Engr. Emmanuel Osuji Nwokeji (Osunkwe-Ego Amiri Isu), has congratulated the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Amb. George Obiozor, and other exco members over his emergence as PG of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the Royal Father commended the immediate past Ohanaeze PG, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and his executives for successfully conducting the election without rancor.

In his congratulatory message, Eze Nwokeji said: “On behalf of the Chiefs in Council and all Igbos in Midlands UK, I congratulates Prof. Ambassador George Obiozor and all the newly elected officers on his election as PG Ohanaeze worldwide”

While reposing his confidence on Amb. Obiozor, the Eze said with his track record as a renowned diplomat, the new Ohanaeze leader has all it takes to lead Igbo nation to the promise land.

On what Obiozor should give immediate attention, Eze Nwokeji charges him to work with Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora whom he described as cultural and traditional leaders of Igbo nation in the Diaspora. He said he look (s) forward to receiving him in the UK in the nearest future.

In the same breath, Eze Nwokeji commended the governors of the Seven Igbo speaking states for their support to Ohanaeze during the election. He call on the governor’s to continue to support the group financially through their annual monetary contributions.