In recognition of his excellent strides as chief promoter of Igbo culture in the Diaspora, Champion Newspapers, on Friday, confered the Champion 2021 personality awards on the Eze Ndigbo of Ghana, HRM Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu. The event took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In an event that attracted captains of industry, political chieftains and people from all walks of life, other notable Nigerians that included Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Babagana Umara Zulum, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, Chief Dr. Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), Princess Folashade Omotade, Ismail Omamegbe, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Dr. Obi Onwuakpa, Mr. Tope Smart, Mrs. Patience Ebor, Mr. Gabriel Ogbeche, Hon. Uche Ogah, Bayo Fatunsin, Mrs. Grace Uredi and Pastor Emeka Ndu were also honoured alongside the royal father. As the profile of the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwangele Imo State-born royal father, Dr. Ihenetu, was read to the admiration of the audience, they responded with thunderous applause.

While presenting the award to Ihenetu, former president of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, described Ihenetu as a cultural icon that has helped to project Igbo culture in the Diaspora. Chief Uwazurike urges the Royal Father to continue to do Ndigbo and Nigerians proud in Ghana.

In his response, HRM Dr. Ihenetu dedicated the award to the Obiukwu Obieziokwu palace, Igbo community, Ghana, for their staunch support and to his lovely wife, the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Ugoeze Liberty, for her support and encouragement to serve Ndigbo.

While also thanking the organisers of the event, Champion Newspapers for recognizing his philanthropy and cultural service to humanity.

He said: “As the king of Ndigbo in Ghana, we have been doing all we can to make Igbo and by extension other Nigerians living in Ghana, comfortable”

Describing Ghana as next door neighbor to Nigeria, he said Ndigbo in that country has continued to do the country proud by remaining law abiding in the pursuit of their legitimate business.

Further more, HRM Dr. Ihenetu whose intervention alongside other notable Nigerians and the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana ended over 25 Years trade dispute between Ghana Trade Union and Igbo traders in Ghana used the medium to announce that in September, the Igbo community would celebrate New Yam festival and 10 years of Igbo kingship in Ghana.

