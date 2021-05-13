The Eze Ndigbo Ghana; HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu has congratulated the newly inaugurated executive of the Association of Eze Ndigbo Nauzoije.

In an election where the royal father also emerged as Assistant National Publicity Secretary (Diaspora) Eze Ihenetu said: “This is the only association that brings Ndigbo and traditional rulers all over the world together and this are the new executives governing the body. We are thanking the immediate past officers whose tenures have just elapsed for their roles in piloting the affairs of the esteem organisation over the years.

While setting agenda for the new elected officers, HRM Ihenetu urges them to use their good office to unite Ndigbo in the Diaspora. He said these executives are people that so much believe in Igbo culture and tradition which is the unifying factor of Ndigbo worldwide.

He said that is why Ndigbo see culture and tradition as religion, which they valued more than politics. The Eze prayed that God would give the new executives wisdom to direct the affairs of the association.

On how to move the association forward, the royal father calls on any faction or those offended in the course of the election, to come on board so that together they can build a strong and egalitarian Igbo society.

After the inauguration coordinated by Eze John-Greg Ezebuadi, Eze CYC Umeakuka emerged as the President General, Eze Sir C.C Okoli KSJI (Deputy President General), Eze John-Greg Okey Ezebuadi (Ogboroagha) National Vice President South, Eze Godwin Omenaka (National Vice president North), Eze Anyagala Ochiriozuo (Secretary General), Eze Willy O Ejinkoye (Treasurer), Eze Prof.F Okunanmiri (Financial Secretary), Charles Olisakwe (National Publicity Secretary), Eze Livonia Enwerenmadu (Assistant National Publicity Secretary), Eze Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu (Assistant Publicity Secretary Diaspora).

Others are: Eze Godwin Nwajagu (Welfare Officer), Eze Ezekiel Onuejekwe (Assistant Welfare Officer), Eze Donatus Chukeumelugaba Okoli (Chief Provost), Eze Jude Udobi (Assistant Provost),

Eze Augustine Ojukwu (Chief Protocol Officer), Eze A.O Chukwudi Ochendo (Assistant Protocol Officer), Eze Prince Patrick Ene (Coordinator national matters), Eze Amb. Fidelis Akwuba-Okafor (Coordinator International matters), Eze Malachy Agbazue (Ex-Officio), Eze Peter C Umeh (Ex-Officio).

During the exercise, Eze Nwabueze H. Ohazulike (OON) Mpume, Eze Sir Nwosu KSJI, Eze Pampas Nwahiwe, Eze Dr Alex Anozie and Eze Wilfred Ibeh becomes patrons (living) of the Association.