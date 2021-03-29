From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The agelong beef between the traditional ruler of Obingwu community in Orlu council of Imo, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, reared its head again, aboard Air Peace flight to Abuja, yesterday.

It was learnt that the monarch and former chairman of Imo State and South East Council of Traditional Rulers accosted Owelle Okorocha, who sat next to him and told him to get out of his sight.

What reportedly started as a mellow drama, soon snowballed into a full-fledged confrontation inside the aircraft as the royal father and Chancellor of the Federal University, Birni kebbi, allegedly descended on Okorocha with his walking stick.

But for the timely intervention of the flight Captain who rushed out following the commotion as Ilomuanya repeatedly struck

Okorocha with his walking stick, the story could have escalated.

The visibly rattled Okorocha was hastily relocated to another seat even as Eze Ilomuanya was heard warning him to stay away from Orlu if he truly wanted peace to reign.

Former governor Okorocha had sacked Eze Ilomunanya as chairman of the council of Imo State traditional rulers and had also gone ahead to depose him for challenging his decision in the court. Even when the apex court quashed both the monarch’s unlawful removal as Eze Imo and his illegal disposition as a monarch, Okorocha refused to obeyed judgments.

In a reaction, Okorocha media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the scenario had, once more, confirmed Okorocha’s peaceful dispositions as he refused to fight back.

“His penchant or love for peace. His principle of live and let others live. And that was why, as lmo Governor for eight years, never had any personal confrontation with any one. He never chased or pursued or chastised his critics. Rather, he loved them .

“llomuanya could also appreciate the maturity Okorocha exhibited and apologise to him since by ‘strength shall no man prevail.’

‘We are also aware or not unmindful of the fact that, those who want appointments in the Camphope government in the state or those who want to be reinstated as traditional rulers or those who want to return as chairmen of the state council of traditional rulers have told themselves that the easiest way or method to adopt to achieve their aims or ambitions, would be to insult or attack Okorocha, leveraging on the hostility of the government in the state now against Okorocha and his family. But time is of great essence in human endeavours. ln other words, time will tell.”