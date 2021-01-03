From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Okigwe Leaders Assembly (OLA) has made a passionate appeal to Governor Hope Uzodimma to urgently consider of the appointment of a new chairman of the Imo Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo) from Okigwe.

This, they said, had become necessary following the rumoured appointment of Eze C. Okeke of Amaifeke Autonomous Community, Orlu and the current state chairman on community policing as a replacement for Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri as Eze Imo.

The group also said that the people of Okigwe would hold prominent sons of the zone who were occupying strategic offices in the current administration responsible should the governor fail to adhere to the zoning arrangement on the appointment of the Eze Imo.

The Okigwe leaders also reminded Governor Hope Uzodimma that the election and appointment of the Imo Eze had always been on zoning and rotation.

The appeal was contained in a press statement issued yesterday and jointly signed by the Chairman, Mr. Innocent Obiefule, Deacon Henry Anthony Anyanwu, Secretary, Mrs Jacinta Ukoha Woman leader and Charles Edomobi, National Coordinator respectively.

The statement reads in part: “In the most recent past, Orlu zone had served nine years through his Majesty, Eze Cletus Ilomunanya, beginning from the administration of Governor Achike and the administration of Ikedi Ohakim to the early years of the Okorocha’s administration. Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri from Owerri zone has equally served nine years from the Okorocha’s administration through to the administration of Ihedioha and Governor Hope Uzodimma administration.

“It naturally follows that the next chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers should come from Okigwe zone.

“The Okigwe people are demanding that the next chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers be chosen from the zone. We sincerely believe that our amiable governor shall not fall prey to this divisive attempt by a cabal to bring instability into his administration.

“Finally, Okigwe people shall hold their prominent sons who are close to His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, like Prof Maurice Iwu, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziam, Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, and others if his Excellency does not adhere to the existing zoning and rotation arrangement. We are watching.”